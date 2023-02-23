Duskers is the latest free game you can snap up from the Epic Games Store

It's time to grab the latest free weekly game from the Epic Games Store. This time, you can snap up Duskers, a sci-fi strategy game from developer Misfits Attic. It will be making its first appearance on the Epic Games Store this week, and it will be free until 11 a.m. Eastern time on March 1.

In Duskers, you play a pilot of special drones using a command line interface. Your goal with these drones is to explore derelict spaceships and find items you can use to upgrade your drones. You also have to find out why these spaceships have been abandoned in the first place. The ships themselves are procedurally generated so you should not see the exact ship layout twice.

Here's some more info on Duskers:

You have to earn everything in Duskers, scavenging drone upgrades, drones, and even ship upgrades. But dangerous creatures lurk in these derelict ships, and weapons are rare, so you may need to think of a clever way to explore a military outpost using only a motion sensor and a lure. But even if you find a way, the sensor that you rely on may break down, or you may run out of lures, even your drone's camera feed can start to fail. A favorite strategy can't be exploited for long, so you'll have to continually adapt.

Remember, you can download, play and keep Duskers so long as you can get it from the Epic Games Store before 11 a.m. Eastern time on March 2.