Edge 103 arrives in the Beta channel with improved security and better profile switching

This week is full of Microsoft Edge updates. Microsoft has released Edge 102 for all users in the Stable channel (the only notable change is a new experimental redesign), promoted Edge 104 to the Dev channel, and now Edge 103 is available for testing in the Beta channel.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Beta 103?

Microsoft Edge Beta 103 is not the biggest release in terms of features and changes. Still, it brings important security improvements and better profile switching. New capabilities in Edge Beta 103 include the following:

The ability to control automatic profile switching . The GuidedSwitchEnabled policy lets Microsoft Edge prompt the user to switch to the appropriate profile when Microsoft Edge detects that a link is a personal or work link.

. The GuidedSwitchEnabled policy lets Microsoft Edge prompt the user to switch to the appropriate profile when Microsoft Edge detects that a link is a personal or work link. Enhanced security for web browsing. Users can navigate the web safely with improved reliability and stability thanks to the rewritten web defense client (previously known as Microsoft Defender SmartScreen) on Microsoft Edge for Windows.

Also, there are several new policies:

GuidedSwitchEnabled - Guided Switch Enabled.

InternetExplorerZoomDisplay - Display zoom in IE Mode tabs with DPI Scale included like it is in Internet Explorer.

LiveCaptionsAllowed - Live captions allowed.

OriginAgentClusterDefaultEnabled - Origin-keyed agent clustering enabled by default.

Edge 103 will remain in Beta for four weeks. According to the release schedule, Microsoft will ship it to all users in the Stable channel in the week of June 23, 2022. Edge 104, currently available in Canary and Dev, will arrive in Beta in the week of June 28, 2022.