Edge 113 Beta is now available with enhanced security and new updater for macOS

Microsoft Edge 113 is now available in the Beta Channel, the final stretch before public release in the Stable Channel. The latest version delivers improvements to enhanced security mode and a new updater for Edge users on macOS. Microsoft's browser now uses a new update mechanism for a fast and reliable update experience with minimal interruptions. Regular customers should not worry about the change, but IT Admins must transition to new policies if they use rules that prevent browser updates. Microsoft has dedicated documentation describing the new updater on the official website.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 113 Beta?

New features:

Improvements to enhanced security mode . Enhanced security mode provides an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting unfamiliar sites. Updates this release include a new flyout to improve user's experience when a site is not working as expected. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

. Enhanced security mode provides an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting unfamiliar sites. Updates this release include a new flyout to improve user's experience when a site is not working as expected. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Switch from Microsoft Autoupdate to EdgeUpdater for macOS. Microsoft Edge for macOS will start using a new updater called EdgeUpdater. This change only affects Microsoft Edge on macOS. If you use update preferences for Microsoft Autoupdate to prevent browser updates, you will need to transition to the new EdgeUpdater UpdateDefault policy before Microsoft Edge 113 to prevent future automatic updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for macOS switch from Microsoft AutoUpdate to EdgeUpdater.

Policy updates:

RestorePdfView - Restore PDF view

ReadAloudEnabled - Enable Read Aloud feature in Microsoft Edge

ShowDownloadsToolbarButton - Show Downloads button on the toolbar

TabServicesEnabled - Tab Services enabled

You can download Microsoft Edge 113 Beta from the official Edge Insider website. If you prefer stable releases, expect the update to arrive on the week of May 4, 2023.