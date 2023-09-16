Edge 117 is out with sync favorites recovery, Edge for Business, and deprecated features

Microsoft is rolling out the latest feature update for its browser. Version 117 is now available in the Stable Channel, bringing customers new features and experiences, such as Microsoft Edge for Business for unmanaged devices, a new feature for favorites recovery, autofill enhancements, and more.

In addition, Edge 117 deprecates several tools to simplify the browser. With the latest update, Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode are no longer in active development. Although they are still available, Microsoft may remove the deprecated features in future updates.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 117?

Announcement: Microsoft Edge for Business is available for unmanaged BYOPC Microsoft Edge for Business is a dedicated Microsoft Edge experience built for work that enables admins in organizations to give their users a productive and secure work browser. This dedicated work experience is now available for unmanaged Windows (BYOPC) using Microsoft Intune Mobile Application Management (MAM). This release includes the supporting changes for Microsoft Edge. Note: Support is available for Windows 11, build 10.0.22621 (22H2) or later.

Requires Microsoft Intune 2309 or higher

App Protection Conditional Access is in Public Preview.

If you have a Conditional Access (CA) policy on your tenant that targets "All cloud apps" that covers "Mobile apps and desktop clients" and requires a compliant device, app protection policies or has a "Block" grant control, your end users will not be able to MAM enroll. A change to support this is targeted for Microsoft Edge v118.

If you want to continue testing/evaluating APP CA, you can choose to exclude the "Edge Auth" application from your cloud app targeting. Some Microsoft Edge features might not function properly until CA is satisfied, but MAM enrollment will be able to complete. Feature updates: Microsoft Edge for Business Banner . Administrators can control the availability of the in-product Microsoft Edge for Business banner using the PromotionalTabsEnabled policy.

. Administrators can control the availability of the in-product Microsoft Edge for Business banner using the PromotionalTabsEnabled policy. Microsoft Edge Sync Favorites Recovery . The Microsoft Edge Sync Favorites Recovery feature lets sync users restore any favorites that they lost or deleted within the last 14 days. Users can access this feature from either the Microsoft Edge favorites hub or the edge://favorites page. For more information, see Recover lost or deleted favorites in Microsoft Edge - Microsoft Support

. The Microsoft Edge Sync Favorites Recovery feature lets sync users restore any favorites that they lost or deleted within the last 14 days. Users can access this feature from either the Microsoft Edge favorites hub or the edge://favorites page. For more information, see Recover lost or deleted favorites in Microsoft Edge - Microsoft Support Autofill Autocomplete . This feature helps you fill form fields faster on the web. When you start typing in a form field, Microsoft Edge suggests possible in-line completions when there's an exact match with your saved data in the browser. For example, if you type the first few characters of your address, autocomplete will suggest the rest of address - you can choose the autocomplete suggestion or continue typing as usual. Autofill options can be found in Settings (edge://settings/personalinfo).

. This feature helps you fill form fields faster on the web. When you start typing in a form field, Microsoft Edge suggests possible in-line completions when there's an exact match with your saved data in the browser. For example, if you type the first few characters of your address, autocomplete will suggest the rest of address - you can choose the autocomplete suggestion or continue typing as usual. Autofill options can be found in Settings (edge://settings/personalinfo). Deprecation of Web Select . To improve end user experience, this feature is being deprecated and will no longer be an option under Web Capture or via keyboard shortcut.

. To improve end user experience, this feature is being deprecated and will no longer be an option under Web Capture or via keyboard shortcut. Deprecation of features. To improve end user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.

You can download Microsoft Edge 117 by navigating to edge://settings/help. Alternatively, download the browser from the official website. Microsoft Edge 117 is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, and Linux. Full release notes with security fixes and policy updates are available in the official documentation.