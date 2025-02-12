Edge 134 Dev gets updated personalization settings and more

Microsoft Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel can try the latest weekly update, which is now available under version 134.0.3124.5. This week's feature update delivers improvements to appearance settings, print preview for WebUI2, and multiple fixes for various crashes.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added a Color and Image Tab to the Settings Theme Page.

Implemented Print Preview Settings in webui2. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where the browser crashes when switching from the default profile to the guest profile in the search bar.

Resolved an issue causing a crash when switching between dark and light themes in picture-in-picture mode on Android Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the Sites list would become hidden after performing operations like adding, editing, or removing sites, as well as clicking the "Use all open tabs" button on sites.

Resolved an issue where the tab search box background color was too dark in dark mode within the tab center.

Resolved an issue where toggling the title bar caused misalignment issues in the tab center.

Resolved an issue in the settings web UI where radio buttons within a radio group should be navigable using arrow keys instead of the tab key.

Resolved an issue in Browser Essentials where the 'Thank You' response popups for the like and dislike buttons were overlapping.

Resolved an issue where the Family Safety tooltip was missing links in the web UI.

Resolved an issue where the background of the 'Send invite email' button appeared incorrectly when it received focus in high contrast mode within workspaces.

Resolved an issue where the 'Table of contents' static text did not adapt to hover text in the browser PDF reader.

Resolved an issue where focus was lost after clicking the close button in the search box within the tab center. Mac: Resolved an issue where the 'Manage Certificates' tab was missing under the 'Security' module on Mac. Android: Resolved an issue where the wallpaper failed to display in the wallpaper center after a browser upgrade on Android.

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. Edge Dev is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, and you can download it from the official website. Version 134 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of March 6, 2025.