Empyrion - Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation are free on the Epic Games Store

The weekly freebie promotion from the Epic Games Store has another couple of games for PC gamers to grab. The latest refresh has taken away last week's Bear and Breakfast giveaway and put in copies of Empyrion - Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation. Anyone with an Epic Games Store account has seven days from today, October 10, to claim the two titles and attach them permanently to their library.

From the duo, Empyrion offers a sci-fi survival adventure experience, allowing players to create massive settlements, space-faring vessels, and even space stations. The voxel-based terrain can also be modified and deformed on any planet, letting you do everything from mining for resources to flattening large portions for settlement building. Support for PvE and PvP multiplayer, mods, and an open-ended creative mode is available.

The developer Eleon Games describes the title like this:

Empyrion – Galactic Survival is a true space sandbox survival adventure that uniquely combines elements from space simulations, construction games, survival games and first-person shooters. Construct mighty capital vessels, sprawling planetary settlements, and vast space stations in your galactic journey to discover the mysteries of Empyrion!

Next comes Outliver: Tribulation, a survival horror souls-like mashup that places you in the role of a soldier who has been transported to a supernatural realm. Inspired by African mythologies, the action game has you completing an ancient ritual to try and get back to the real world.

Developer GBROSSOFT of the game says this about the storyline:

You play as Bolanle Gboyega, a soldier on the run from insurgents, who mysteriously ends up in the Realm of Tribulations, a supernatural realm where she must undergo an ancient ritual to regain passage back to her realm... or so she believes.

The Empyrion - Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation giveaways are slated to last until October 17, giving you plenty of time to claim them to your Epic Games Store library.