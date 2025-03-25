EU won't fine Apple over choice of the default browser on iPhone and iPad after all

Last year, to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple allowed users to choose a default web browser from a list of options on their iPhones with iOS 18.2. Previously, all they could use as the default browser was the stock Safari. The same browser choice screen was also expanded to iPads running iPadOS 18.2 or above.

However, this was the second change, as Apple's first attempt didn't sit well with browser companies, which criticized Apple for deliberately slowing down the rollout. This delay hindered users from migrating from Safari to Chrome or other browsers. Also, Safari remained the default web browser for those who didn't manually change their default web browser on their iPhones.

As a result, the EU believed that Apple's Safari browser still had an unfair advantage. To fix this, Apple pushed a new choice screen that pops up right when setting an iPhone, listing Safari among various third-party browser options. Additionally, Apple allowed other browsers to use their web engines.

These changes might have satisfied the EU, as, according to Reuters, they have decided to let go of the fine. Reportedly, the EU "is expected to close its investigation early next week." This decision might have come amid tensions after US President Donald Trump threatened to put up tariffs against countries taking strict actions against US companies.

Had the fine been imposed upon Apple, then it would have been as high as 10% of the company's global revenue. While Apple has been relieved from one case, it remains under investigation for another anti-steering case, where it has been accused of restricting developers from linking external payment methods in App Stores free of charge.