European pricing for the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 leaked

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is the next device that the company is expected to launch this year. While the launch date is kept under wraps, recently, some renders and specs of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 surfaced online, giving us a good look at the upcoming earbuds.

Cut to now, we also have information about the alleged pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, thanks to journalist Max Jambor. In a post on X, Max shared an image of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and suggested that the earbuds will retail for €199 (roughly $217).

This hints that OnePlus could sell the upcoming Buds Pro 3 at an increased price. For comparison, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 retailed for €179 in Europe. So, European customers may have to pay a bit more compared to the last generation. Notably, there is no word on the US pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is expected to feature a leather-like texture on the front of the charging case, which has an egg-shaped design. The charging case may get you up to 43 hours of playback. For heavy users, a mere 10 minutes of charge is speculated to provide five hours of playback on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Some of the other features that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is rumored to feature include Bluetooth 5.4, an IP55 rating, LHDC 5.0 codec support, and dual connection support. It will feature a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and will be offered in two colors: Midnight Opus (black) and Lunar Radiant (a mix of silver and gold).

The stem is expected to be glossy paired with matte-finish earbuds. There will be L and R markings on each earbud for easy identification. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could feature an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter on each earbud.