Expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 to arrive in stores in late July

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to be unveiled at the Unpacked event in Paris on July 10. Along with the foldables, Samsung is also rumored to launch the Galaxy Watch7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 series.

If the latest report by ETNews is to be believed, then we may see the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 hit the stores' shelves by late July, sometime around July 21 or 22. This is because, after their official debut at the Unpacked event on July 10, there will be a week-long pre-sale period, and afterward, there will also be a three-day pre-opening sale for the new products.

Adding a rough ten days after their official debut, the report suggests that the official release date is expected to be around July 21 or 22. Notably, the pre-reservation sale gives Samsung fans options to save more on the purchase of the upcoming devices.

Reserving the upcoming Galaxy devices in advance offers a slew of benefits, such as early delivery, higher trade-in discounts, lucrative bank offers, exclusive colors, clubbed Galaxy products at heavy discounts, and more.

The report by ETNews also suggests that if the input of the official release date of July 21 and 22 is correct, then it would be the first time that Samsung Galaxy foldables are arriving in July. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 were released on August 11, while the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 were released on August 26.

Recently, dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 were leaked online, highlighting that the display crease is still prominently present on these premium foldables. Samsung is also expected to launch the upcoming foldables in multiple new color options.

It is also rumored that after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung will turn its attention towards the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim in South Korea and China, expected to debut in October this year.