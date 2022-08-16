Meta is adding six new features to Facebook Reels

Meta is introducing six new features for its Facebook Reels. From adding “Add Yours” stickers to letting users create Reels automatically. Since Meta stated that they were popular among users, it was inevitable that Facebook Reels would receive the update.

Users will be able to place the “Add Yours” stickers on their Facebook Reels, which provide prompts to post a reel/story like “Add your pet videos.” The feature rolled out on Instagram in November 2021. Now, it’s available on Facebook Reels.

The company also launched the creator studio to provide data insights and video analytics of their content. This way, creators will be able to understand their audience better.

Additionally, Facebook Stars are now available on Facebook Reels. Stars are bought by viewers during live videos or on-demand videos of content creators on Facebook and help monetize content. Users can also remix Facebook Reels, meaning they can add their videos that appear next to the original reel.

With the new update, Reels can be posted on Instagram and Facebook simultaneously. Facebook's users can also make automatic compilations of their previously posted stories or memories as Reels through the auto-created reels feature. These six features are now available and help emphasize Reels, which Meta aims to encourage its users to post more often.