Factorio: Space Age expansion gets an October release date, cost same price as base game

The Space Age expansion that every Factorio fan is waiting for finally has a release date attached to it. Developer Wube Software has unceremoniously announced the expansion's launch date to be October 21 on the latest Friday Facts blog post.

"The reasoning for this date is that it will give us enough time after summer vacations to polish the release, while also leaving enough time afterwards if we need to do bugfix patches before the Christmas holidays," says the studio regarding the chosen schedule.

The expansion will build upon the various harvesting and automation systems that the base game offers, continuing the journey after its ending to take players to space on the rockets they have built. "Discover new worlds with unique challenges, exploit their novel resources for advanced technological gains, and manage your fleet of interplanetary space platforms," adds the studio.

The new content includes Space Platforms to build factories in space while traveling in between planets, elevated trails for trains, a new quality system for items, fresh enemies, as well as brand-new planets. Here are the planets that have been revealed so far and their unique characteristics:

Vulcanus Blazing volcanic mountains, imposing geological landforms, plains blanketed in ash, and thick yellow sulfuric fog that burns your lungs and etches your eyes. Extract and refine tough unbreakable Tungsten to craft big mining drills and foundries.

Pull lava from the pits to produce an abundance of molten iron and copper.

Research advanced metallurgic technologies to build an industrial forge-world. Fulgora A lifeless and desolate place. The thin air is freezing cold but bone dry. A distant sun twinkles in the dull purple of the sky. Wispy clouds race by as a gale whips up sand that grates against your armour. Protect yourself from the nightly lightning storms, harness their unrelenting power for your own electricity needs.

Reclaim the high-tech scraps and ruins of a long-forgotten civilization and recycle them into usable products.

Unlock the advanced electromagnetic and superconducting powers of Holmium. Gleba A vibrant multi-coloured swampy landscape shrouded in a light mist. The air is thick and humid, carrying the muffled cries of unseen animals from far away. Discover exotic plants, cultivate and harvest their fruits with Agriculture towers.

Cook, crush, and process your produce before they rot and turn to spoilage.

Venture into a new realm of biochemical engineering.

The Factorio: Space Age expansion will cost $35 when it launches on October 21, 2024 on PC, which is the same cost as the base game. Right now, only a wishlist option is available on its Steam store page, which can be found here.