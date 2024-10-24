Fallout 4's expansion-sized Fallout: London mod passes 1 million downloads on GOG

The total conversion mod Fallout: London, which took players into an entirely new setting set in the Fallout universe, was released in July of this year. The fully community-created experience is also free, with only the Fallout 4: Game of the Year edition required to jump into the new campaign.

Only three months after its launch, Fallout: London has now passed a whopping million downloads via the GOG platform, which is the mod's primary distribution location.

"Supporting such a creative, ambitious fan project was an adventure GOG decided to embark on – not only out of our spirit of gamership, but to ensure that the rich, immersive worlds of games like Fallout continue to thrive," said the GOG store in a statement. "Making Fallout: London easily accessible and providing a seamless installation process and compatibility across different platforms was our way of preserving history."

Fallout: London's five-year development has been led by Team FOLON, a group of fans consisting of hobbyists, industry professionals, and modders. The expansion-sized experience touts having around 90 hours of content for fans, with a completely new map to explore, hordes of questlines to pursue, fully-voiced characters, new factions, and plenty of goodies available to loot.

While Fallout: London is available via the GOG store, it's installable on the Steam version of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition too. However, the installation is a much more complex process than GOG.

Team FOLON's work on the mod continues too, with major updates being in the works. The latest release, Patch 1.02, landed earlier this week with over 1000 changes to stabilize the mod and fixes for community-reported issues.

Celebrating Fallout Day, the day that the Great War began in the Fallout universe, the GOG store is hosting sales for every game in the Bethesda franchise right now. This includes a 75% off promotion for Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, dropping its price to $9.99, which is all that's required to start playing Fallout: London. Fallout Day sales will be available on the DRM-free platform until October 29.