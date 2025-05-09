Fan-made LEGO Apple Store wins 10K followers, enters review phase

Image via @legotruman

You might have seen LEGO projects in different shapes and sizes. You can find different sets to build cranes, donut trucks, train stations, and whatnot to create your own LEGO city. One of the fans thought it would be a great idea to include a brick-built Apple Store and fill the gap of a tech-device store.

LEGO enthusiast @legoturman (Truman Cheng) collaborated with another user @2A2A last year to submit their Apple Store idea on the LEGO Ideas website. Their Apple Store idea gained over 10,000 followers before the deadline and became one of the 57 product ideas to qualify for the first 2025 LEGO Ideas review.

Cheng has previously created other 10K projects like LEGO Doggo and Vincent Van Gogh: The Starry Night. According to its listing page, the model Apple Store isn't based on a specific Apple location. It features a unique design inspired by several iconic locations. The building has tall glass walls on three sides with a huge white Apple logo at the center.

Staff members are wearing blue T-shirts, and the long wooden tables showcase iPhones, MacBooks, and iMacs. More staff members are standing on the upper floor, where the Apple Watch is on display, complemented by a colorful gradient.

The LEGO Apple Store measures 16.1 inches in length (41cm), 10.1 inches in width (25.6 cm), and 6.2 inches in height (15.8 cm). Its interior is quickly accessible because of the detachable roof and front glass wall, which can be disconnected for more access.

You can also find some Easter eggs when you flip to the back of the LEGO Apple Store to remove the upper level and the back wall. These include Apple devices from different years, like the iPod mini, iMac G3, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

Image via @legotruman

While the Apple Store is in the review phase, a LEGO Review Board comprising product managers, designers, and other key team members will evaluate the idea. They will build concept models to consider playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand.

If it gets green-lit, the project will go into the development phase for several months, during which time the LEGO team will refine it further and create product material such as a box, instructions, and marketing.

It remains to be seen how LEGO will land a deal with Apple if the finished product is ready. The two companies aren't strangers, though. Several LEGO apps and games are available on the App Store, and Apple recently featured the LEGO-branded racing game for Apple Arcade.