Fedora 40 enters dangerous phase, here's what you need to do quickly

The Fedora Project has just announced that Fedora 40, which was released on April 23, 2024, has now reached end of life. This means that from today, it will not be receiving any new updates or support. Every day you decide to stay on this version, your system will become more and more vulnerable to attacks, so be sure to upgrade.

As a little bit of background, Fedora retires a release one month after the following second release. So, in the case of Fedora 40, it has been retired a month after the release of Fedora 42. You can’t assume a certain Fedora version will be retired in 13 months, because sometimes, Fedora releases get delayed.

Commenting on the end of life, Samyak Jain from Fedora said:

“Fedora Linux 40 will go end of life for updates and support on 2025-05-13. No more updates of any kind, including security updates or security Announcements will be available for Fedora Linux 40 after this Date. No pending updates for Fedora Linux 40 will be pushed to stable. Fedora Linux 41 will continue to receive updates until approximately one month after the release of Fedora Linux 43. The maintenance schedule of Fedora Linux releases is documented here. The docs also contain instructions on how to upgrade from a previous release of Fedora Linux to a version receiving updates.”

If you are using Fedora Workstation, to upgrade all you have to do is open GNOME Software then go to the Updates tab. Here you should see an option to upgrade to a newer version of Fedora. If you use other editions of Fedora, then the upgrade instruction might be slightly different and you should consult these instructions. If you’re on Fedora 40 still, do not delay upgrading.