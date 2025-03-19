Fedora 42 Beta out with new COSMIC desktop environment Spin 

Fedora 42 Beta is now available for enthusiasts to download and test before the stable version lands in about a month. This release is going to be quite notable because the KDE Spin has been promoted to edition status, and there is a new Spin available featuring System76’s COSMIC desktop environment, which is built using Rust, featuring built-in safety compared to other low-level programming languages like C.

Regarding new changes to Fedora Workstation, which is GNOME-based, we get the new DNF 5, which can remove expired or obsolete repository keys from the system. This automation means less unnecessary data accumulates on your installation, and it means fewer things will go wrong.

Another change in Fedora Workstation is the SDL 3 transition and Wayland-by-default for SDL apps. Fedora 42 Beta also adds the GNOME Wellbeing feature in Settings, which lets you track screen time, set time limits, and more.

The Fedora project is seeking willing guinea pigs to try out the new beta so that more bugs can be reported and quashed before the stable release in around one month’s time. If you do find any bugs while testing, you can read the Fedora Docs to learn how to file bugs.

If you’re interested in downloading this beta, just head to the Fedora Workstation download page and toggle the Show Beta downloads option to be presented with the beta download options. If you want the COSMIC Spin, then the best way to obtain it right now appears to be via torrent; just scroll down until you reach the Fedora 42 section.