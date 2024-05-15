Firefox 126 is out with RTX Video Super Resolution, new privacy features, and more

It is time for Firefox users to update their browsers to the latest version and get a bunch of new features and improvements. Version 126.0 is now fully out in the Release channel, bringing customers support for Nvidia's video-enhancing tech (Video Super Resolution and Video HDR), AV1 hardware decoding on M3-based Macs, a new privacy feature that lets you copy a link without tracking parameters, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

New features: The Copy Without Site Tracking option can now remove parameters from nested URLs. It also includes expanded support for blocking over 300 tracking parameters from copied links, including those from major shopping websites. Keep those trackers away when sharing links!

Firefox now supports Content-encoding: zstd (zstandard compression). This is an alternative to broti and gzip compression for web content, and can provide higher compression levels for the same CPU used, or conversely lower server CPU use to get the same compression. This is heavily used on sites such as Facebook.

Catalan is now available in Firefox Translations.

Enabled AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.

Telemetry was added to create an aggregate count of searches by category to broadly inform search feature development. These categories are based on 20 high-level content types, such as "sports,” "business," and "travel". This data will not be associated with specific users and will be collected using OHTTP to remove IP addresses as potentially identifying metadata. No profiling will be performed, and no data will be shared with third parties. (read more)

NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution (“VSR”) is now available in Firefox. RTX VSR enhances and sharpens lower resolution video when upscaled to higher resolutions and also removes blocky artifacts commonly visible on low bitrate streamed video. VSR requires at least a 20-series or higher NVIDIA RTX GPU, Microsoft Windows 10/11 64-bit, and NVIDIA driver version R530 or higher. The feature can be enabled in the NVIDIA control panel.

NVIDIA RTX Video HDR is now available in Firefox. RTX Video HDR automatically converts SDR video to vibrant HDR10 in real time, letting you enjoy video with improved clarity on your HDR10 panel. It requires at least a 20-series NVIDIA RTX GPU, Microsoft Windows 10/11 64-bit, and NVIDIA driver version 550 or higher. The feature can be enabled in the NVIDIA control panel. Other Changes: The URL Paste Suggestion feature added in Fx125 was temporarily disabled while the team investigates a potential performance issue. The feature will be re-enabled in a future release once the performance issue is addressed.

Security fixes in Firefox 126 are available here, and Firefox for Enterprise 126 Release Notes are available here.

You can download Firefox 126.0 from the official website. If you already use Firefox, click Menu > Help > About Firefox to get to the latest version. Full release notes are available here.