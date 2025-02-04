Firefox 135 is out with credit card autofill, translation improvements, and more

Mozilla has released a big new update for Firefox. Version 135.0 is now available for download with improvements for Firefox Translator, a new credit card autofill feature, AI chatbot integration in the sidebar, new tab page improvements for all users worldwide, privacy improvements, and more.

Here are the new features in Firefox 135:

Firefox Translations now supports more languages than ever! Pages in Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean can now be translated and Russian is now available as a target language for translating into.

The credit card autofill feature is now being gradually rolled out to all users globally.

AI Chatbot access is now being gradually rolled out to all users. To use this optional feature, choose AI Chatbot from the sidebar or from Firefox Labs. Then, complete the provider selection to see the chat interface become available on the sidebar.

Firefox now enforces certificate transparency, requiring web servers to provide sufficient proof that their certificates were publicly disclosed before they will be trusted. This only affects servers using certificates issued by a certificate authority in Mozilla's Root CA Program.

Additionally, the CRLite certificate revocation checking mechanism is also being gradually rolled out, substantially improving the performance of these checks.

Firefox now includes safeguards to prevent sites from abusing the history API by generating excessive history entries, which can make navigating with the back and forward buttons difficult by cluttering the history. This intervention ensures that such entries, unless interacted with by the user, are skipped when using the back and forward buttons.

Users on macOS and Linux are now given the option to close only the current tab if the Quit keyboard shortcut is used while multiple tabs are open in the window.

Other changes include the following:

The refreshed New Tab layout previously rolled out in Firefox 134 to users in the United States is now being made available in all countries where Stories are available. It features a repositioned logo to prioritize Web Search, Shortcuts, and Recommended Stories at the top. The update also includes changes to the card UI for recommended stories and allows users with larger screens to see up to four columns for better use of space.

The “Do Not Track” checkbox has been removed from preferences. If you wish to ask websites to respect your privacy, you can use the “Tell websites not to sell or share my data” setting instead. This option is built on top of the Global Privacy Control (GPC).

The "Copy Without Site Tracking" menu item was renamed to "Copy Clean Link" to help clarify expectations around what the feature does. "Copy Clean Link" is a list based approach to remove known tracking parameters from links. This option can also now be used on plain text links.

Linux binaries are now provided in XZ format, replacing the previous BZ2 format, offering faster unpacking and smaller file sizes.

Finally, Mozilla improved the translation feature to decrease the likelihood of the browser making up words when translating pages in certain scenarios.

You can download Firefox from the official website or the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11. If you are already a Firefox user, you can continue using it and let it update itself in the background. Alternatively, go to Menu > Help > About Firefox to download the latest update. Full release notes for Firefox 135.0 are available here.