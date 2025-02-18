Firefox 135.0.1 is out with fixes for non-working drop-down menus and more

A couple of weeks ago, Mozilla released Firefox 135, a big feature update with new features and changes across the browser. Now, developers have pushed a small update to address some bugs, such as non-working drop-down menus on certain websites, scrolling issues, bugs with restoring windows and tabs from the browser history, and more.

Also, Firefox 135.0.1 includes a single security fix. It patches the CVE-2025-1414 security vulnerability involving memory safety bugs discovered in Firefox 135.0.

Here is the complete changelog:

Version 135.0.1, first offered to Release channel users on February 18, 2025 Fixed drop-down menus being unusable on some sites relying on certain mousemove event behavior. (Bug 1944191)

Fixed scrolling to the wrong location with anchor tags in some situations. (Bug 1946899)

Fixed being unable to restore closed windows and tabs via the History menu when upgrading from an older Firefox version. (Bug 1947503)

Fixed broken search functionality when updating to Firefox 135 with a custom search engine with an overly-large icon installed. (Bug 1946156)

Security fix.

You can update Firefox to the latest version by clicking Menu > Help > About Firefox. The browser is available on all platforms on the official website, plus Windows users can get it from the Microsoft Store for extra convenience. Full release notes for Firefox 135.0.1 are available on the official website, and you can click here to learn more about the recent Firefox 135.0 update.