Firefox 137.0.1 is out with fixes for crashes on startup, downloads, and more

Mozilla is rolling out a small patch for the recently released Firefox 137. Version 137.0.1 is now available for download, and it fixes three important bugs. Two of them cause the browser to crash on Windows, while the third messes with the way Firefox treats folder shortcuts.

Mozilla says the update should address crashes on Windows systems with Qihoo 360 antivirus software and "occasional crashes" on startup. The bug with folder shortcuts prevents files from being selected within the target folders. It was also fixed in version 137.0.1.

Here is the official changelog:

Version 137.0.1, first offered to Release channel users on April 8, 2025 Fixed an issue where folder shortcuts on Windows were incorrectly treated as files during file uploads, preventing selecting files within the target folder. (Bug 1958222)

Fixed a crash experienced by Windows users when downloading files with Qihoo 360 Total Security Antivirus software installed. (Bug 1958112)

Fixed an occasional startup crash. (Bug 1958293)

In case you missed it, Mozilla released Firefox 137 on April 1. The update was quite a big one, and it introduced some much-requested changes, such as tab groups, a refreshed address bar (it can now work as a calculator), HEVC playback on Linux, PDF signing, and more. Full release notes for version 137 are available here.

You can update Firefox by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, get the browser from the official website or the Microsoft Store (if you are on Windows 10 and 11).