Firefox 138.0.1 is out with fixes for Outlook bugs and more

Mozilla has released a small bug-fixing update for the recently launched Firefox 138. Version 138.0.1 is now available for download from the official website or within the browser, and it brings two fixes. One addresses a bug causing a blank page to appear instead of Home and New Tab pages, and another patches bugs with Outlook for the web adding UTF-8 to the beginning of attachment file names upon saving.

Here is the changelog and links to the fixed bugs:

Version 138.0.1, first offered to Release channel users on May 1, 2025 Fixed an issue which caused a blank page to be shown for Home and New Tab pages for some users. (Bug 1963537)

Added a workaround for a bug in outlook.office.com/outlook.live.com where attachment filenames are incorrectly prefixed with UTF-8 when saved. (Bug 1961710)

As a reminder, Firefox 138 arrived earlier this week with some interesting changes. The browser received a profile manager to help you keep browsing well-organized, some design improvements for Windows 11 users, more address bar improvements, tab groups for all users worldwide, and more. You can find the complete changelog here.

You can download Firefox 138.0.1 from the official website, the Microsoft Store (if you are on Windows 10 and 11), or Neown's software page. Existing installations will get to the latest version automatically, but you can speed things up by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox.