First PC patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out now, console updates coming Tuesday

As many of you know, the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on the PC was a massive mess. Even with a huge Day One launch patch, many of its PC players encountered poor performance, even on high end hardware systems. Publisher Electronic Arts issued an apology and promised it would fix these issues with future patches.

Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… pic.twitter.com/XrjbdDQUp6 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 1, 2023

Today, it announced on the EA Star Wars Twitter page that the first non-Day One PC patch is available for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unfortunately, the changelog for the PC patch is pretty short. It states simply, "Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering." There's no word yet on any more specifics for this first patch. EA does say in its message, "We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms."

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, May 2, a patch for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles will be available for the game on those platforms. The message says the PC version has already received these same fixes, likely from that big Day One patch.

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy Al remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.

Hopefully we will get those additional patches and fixes for the game sooner rather than later.