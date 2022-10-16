Fluent Flyouts restores Windows 10's battery flyout features and adds more

Here is another third-party app attempting to fix what Microsoft has broken in Windows 11. Unlike Windows 10, Microsoft's latest operating system has no separate flyouts for the volume indicator, networks, and battery controls. All these settings sit inside one control center, requiring more clicks to adjust various settings quickly. Also, users no longer have the option to change power modes on the go without opening the Settings app. The Fluent Flyouts app aims to solve all those issues.

Fluent Flyouts works by placing a new battery indicator in the notification area. Clicking that icon reveals a dedicated space where Windows users can switch between power modes, check the remaining battery capacity and health, and see estimated battery time, charge rate, and voltage. Another noteworthy feature is the ability to drag the flyout anywhere on the screen, which is an extra convenience for users with ultra-wide monitors or multi-monitor setups.

Of course, being a third-party app, Fluent Flyouts has one notable limitation. It cannot replace the stock battery indicator, so prepare to see two battery indicators in the notification area.

Also, there is no option to display the battery percentage on the taskbar (something I desperately want Microsoft to fix), but the developer promises to add this feature in future updates. Also, upcoming releases will add additional flyouts, such as calendar and CPU load monitoring.

Fluent Flyouts is available for free in the Microsoft Store. You can also find the app's source code on GitHub and contribute to its development.