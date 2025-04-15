Following performance and specs, Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti purported pricing also leaks

Nvidia was supposed to launch the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti last month. However, that did not go through, but those cards are certainly arriving... very, very soon. As such, pricing for the two GPUs has now seemingly been confirmed.

According to a new report from VideoCardz, Nvidia is indeed pricing the two new XX60 SKUs lower than last gen. The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is purportedly priced at $429, while the 5060 Ti 8GB will be pegged at $379. Meanwhile, the RTX 5060, which could again be an 8GB VRAM GPU, is said to be priced at $299.

If you are wondering what kind of specs you are getting for this price, the RTX 5060 Ti is expected to pack 4608 CUDA cores or 36 streaming multiprocessors (SMs). In terms of the memory configuration, both the 5060 Ti 16 GB and 8GB may carry 28 Gbps memory across a 128-bit wide interface for a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

Meanwhile, RTX 5060 may have the same memory configuration but may only be limited to 8 GB. In terms of the GPU core specs, it may have 3840 CUDA cores or 30 SMs.

Supposed performance of the RTX 5060 Ti has already leaked via 3DMark benchmarks, and according to Neowin's own guesstimation, the Ti should be close to AMD's RX 9060 XT for rasterisation workloads, but it will still be falling significantly behind in ray tracing. This is also why we think AMD is working on an alleged RX 9070 GRE.

While both the 8GB and 16GB RTX 5060 Ti variants are landing tomorrow, the RTX 5060 is expected to be out next month in May. Hopefully, we will also see AMD's RX 9060 XT and 9060 during that time to spark some more competition in the $300-500 bracket, just like what happened with the RX 9070 XT.

Source: VideoCardz