Following Windows 11, AMD Ryzen getting performance-efficiency boost in Linux

AMD recently released a major chipset driver for Windows 11/10, which brought performance optimization for Ryzen CPUs, specifically for the newly launched 7000X3D processors. The new CPUs required these optimizations due to the approach AMD took while designing these X3D processors. Although the new 7950X3D isn't able to outright dominate the competing Intel i9-13900K, pretty much like what leaked performance benchmarks had suggested, the driver however helps AMD completely outdo Intel in terms of performance-per-watt and efficiency, consuming nearly half the power while delivering similar levels of performance. Users can take advantage of this feature using this method in Xbox Game Bar.

Following these optimizations on Windows, AMD engineers are now bringing Collaborative Processor Performance Control (CPPC) Pstate (performance state) improvements to the Linux kernel. Currently, AMD CPPC has two modes, the Active (autonomous) and Passive (non-autonomous). A third, Guided autonomous mode is being added to the kernel. This Guided autonomous mode (via Phoronix) essentially provides the best blend of both the previous two modes. Hence, it is able to provide the required performance under a particular workload (like Passive mode), while also not ignoring the minimum and maximum performance level ranges, as well as the energy performance preference (EPP) registers, that are set under the autonomous Active mode. Basically, the patch will help improve the efficiency of Zen processors.

The patch notes explain this in detail:

- In autonomous mode, platform ignores the desired performance level request and takes into account only the values set to the minimum, maximum and energy performance preference registers. - In non-autonomous mode, platform gets desired performance level from OS directly through Desired Performance Register. - In guided-autonomous mode, platform sets operating performance level autonomously according to the current workload and within the limits set by OS through min and max performance registers.

In related news, AMD recently confirmed that a fTPM stuttering and freezing bug, which was previously present on Windows 11, had begun affecting Linux as well. Thankfully, a workaround for the same has already been issued.