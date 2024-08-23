Forget Control Panel, Super God Mode offers ultimate way to access all Windows settings

Although Microsoft recently hinted at killing the Control Panel at some point in the future, this old part of the operating system is still with us, providing wider access to various settings in the operating system.

Sadly, the Control Panel > Settings app migration saga has been going on for over a decade (it started in 2012 with the release of Windows 8), and it is still far from over. Therefore, less experienced users might get confused when looking for a certain option or feature, not knowing if they should look in the Settings app or the legacy Control Panel. The so-called "Super God Mode" aims to fix that by offering the ultimate way to access all Windows settings, special folders, links, and more.

Windows Super God Mode is a third-party PowerShell script that generates hundreds of links to various parts of the operating system so that you can keep them in one place or move around. You can use it to create links to special shell folders, named folders, task links, system settings, deep links, protocols, and more.

Super God Mode and its links in the Files App

ThioJoe, the maker of the project, says the Super Gode Mode was inspired by the hidden God Mode folder in modern Windows versions, but unlike the latter, it provides a much bigger number of shortcuts. By default, it can output over 1,200 links sorted in several folders depending on what Windows version you use (the list of links is not hard-coded).

Of course, browsing through 1,200 links may not sound very user-friendly. Still, at least you have everything in one place where you can quickly search for the necessary option without diving deep into submenus, additional sections, and more.

Besides links, Super God Mode creates a bunch of CSV files with more information about each link so that you can have a cheat sheet about accessing various Windows parts using Explorer commands, protocols, and more. If you do not need that much and you are only interested in a certain part of Super God Mode capabilities, you can specify what features the script should ignore using its GUI or CLI parameters.

Those interested in giving Super Gode Mode a try can download version 1.0 from its GitHub repository. The script is open, so everyone can see what it is doing by opening it in any compatible editor.