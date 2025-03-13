Fortnite is coming to Windows on ARM thanks to Epic Games' anti-cheat support

Modern Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs have solid graphics, but they are still far from what you could call "gaming computers." Although their GPU horsepower is adequate for light gaming, one thing still prevents quite a lot of games from running on Snapdragon PCs: anti-cheat software.

Kernel-level drivers cannot be easily emulated, and they require more effort to make them work. As such, Fortnite and many other games with Easy Anti-Cheat and similar software do not work on Windows on ARM. Fortunately, Epic Games and Qualcomm are working on resolving that.

Epic Games announced that it is working on porting Easy Anti-Cheat to Windows on ARM. Many modern multiplayer games use Easy Anti-Cheat to fend off cheaters, so bringing these services will open the door for a lot of multiplayer titles on devices such as the Surface Pro 11 or the Surface Laptop 7.

Hundreds of today’s multiplayer games—including Fortnite—rely on Easy Anti-Cheat to counter hacking and cheating in multiplayer PC games. In addition to releasing Windows on Snapdragon anti-cheat support for Fortnite we will bring this support to developers through an Epic Online Services SDK release. This will enable developers using Easy Anti-Cheat to bring this compatibility to their own games.



Battle-testing Windows on Snapdragon anti-cheat support with Fortnite will help ensure smooth implementations in other games. We look forward to enabling players to enjoy their favorite Epic Online Services Anti-Cheat-enabled games on the latest Windows devices powered by Snapdragon X Series.

As of right now, there are no exact dates or timeframes on when Fortnite will be available on Windows on ARM. However, Epic Games says we should see the release later this year.

Speaking of Easy Anti-Cheat on Windows, there is a known bug in Windows 11 version 24H2 where the operating system is not compatible with older Easy Anti-Cheat releases. Due to this reason, some gamers cannot update their computers to Windows 11 version 24H2, but updating games to the latest version can lift the block.