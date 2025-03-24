Forza Motorsport celebrates 20 years with a return of a long-awaited track

Turn 10 Studios is getting ready for Forza Motorsport to turn 20. The original Forza Motorsport was released on May 3, 2005, and in just several weeks, the franchise will celebrate its 20th birthday. To mark the occasion, developers are teasing a long-awaited track, Fujimi Kaido, as part of the birthday update.

The original Forza Motorsport came to life on the original Xbox. The second, third, and fourth installments arrived on Xbox 360, while the Xbox One generation gave us Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7. The eighth version of Forza Motorsport arrived on Xbox Series X|S and PC in October 2023, and despite quite the rocky start, it has been steadily improving over the last year and a half.

With the 20th anniversary upon us, Turn 10 Studios is showing a preview of what is coming to the game in its celebratory May update, beginning with "the eagerly awaited return of a track considered truly legendary in the Forza community."

Turn 10 Studios says its development team has been busy recreating the track "to modern standards" and that it is the biggest track project to date. The track is 10.24 miles long and features 144 turns going up a 2,711 ft summit.

Our goal is to recapture the magic of drifting with your friends on the massive stretches of serpentine Japanese mountain roads at Fujimi Kaido, and we can’t wait for you to slide sideways once again as we now work to refine and polish this Forza original track for integration into the game this May.

Of course, one track is not enough for such a big occasion, so gamers can expect a drop of highly requested cars, new driving suits, special events, themed Rivals challenges, and more. More details about the anniversary update will be available as we get closer to the month of May.