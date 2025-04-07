Forza Motorsport gets Porsche Racing Icons with new cars and improvements

Turn 10 Studios is rolling out Forza Motorsport Update 19. The latest content drop for Microsoft's racing simulator brings iconic Porsche racing cars, celebrating the racing legacy of the famous German car manufacturer.

The Porsche Tour invites you on a journey to discover how the German manufacturer’s commitment to innovation and excellence has led to an impressive trophy cabinet of motorsport victories that span multiple decades. Get behind the wheel of the latest Porsches in the Showroom and compete in both Porsche production cars and racecars in Porsche Motorsport Icons, Porsche Endurance, Mid-Engine Porsche, and Rear-Engine Porsche.

As usual, the new Forza Motorsport update delivers fresh cars to unlock. In Update 19, players can earn the following vehicles:

1981 Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans (new to the game, available in the Porsche Tour)

2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S (new to the game, available in the Open Class Tour)

1978 Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78 (available in the Showroom)

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R (available in the Showroom and the Challenge Hub)

In addition, you can unlock new racing suits, such as the Earth Day Suit and the Rewind Driver Suit (available in the Challenge Hub).

Changes, fixes, and improvements include the following:

Car audio for the 2016 Ford Shelby GT-350R, 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupé, and 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG has been updated based on community feedback.

Updated default track rubbering-in behavior in both Career and Featured Multiplayer: Practice will now always start at 20% rubbered in (previously 33%) Races will now always start at 75% rubbered in (previously 66%)

Removed the following cars from the Featured Multiplayer Forza GT3 Series eligible car list with plans for a future release of dedicated one-make series of each car, to more accurately reflect their usage in real-world motorsport: 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge



In May, Forza Motorsport celebrates its 20th anniversary, and Turn 10 Studios is busy working on a corresponding update to honor the date. There is not that much official information about the next update, except for the Fujimi Kaido track. Developers say you can also expect more new-to-the-game cars, fresh driving suits, special in-game events, and more.

Meanwhile, Forza Motorsport Update 19 is now available on Xbox and PC (Microsoft Store and Steam). You can read more about the update here, while the full changelog is available here.