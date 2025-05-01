Forza Motorsport is getting much-improved AI drivers

Forza Motorsport has seen a fair share of criticism for a lot of its aspects, namely the behavior of AI cars. Unnecessary braking, odd passing behavior, unrealistic racing line following, and spontaneous crashes are just a few. Over the last months, Turn 10 Studios released multiple updates to the game's AI system, and the upcoming Update 20 should make things even better.

In a newly published blog post, Turn 10 Studios detailed a new multi-lane system for Drivatar AI training that should make racing with AI more realistic and immersive. Previously, developers ran simulations through thousands of laps on a per-track and per-car type basis to build a custom racing line, enabling faster driving. In traffic-heavy conditions, this system could result in AI driving off-track, collisions, and other behaviors that a professional driver would not do.

Now, Turn 10 Studios is implementing a new multi-line AI system. It trains AI on multiple lanes of traffic, which, in turn, improves side-by-side racing (especially in heavy traffic) without random or erratic behavior outside the optimal line. AI is now more situation-aware and better at overtaking or avoiding collisions.

To deliver a more fun and realistic single-player racing, Turn 10 Studios aims for the following goals in its new multi-lane AI training system:

Faster, even when they are not on the optimal racing line.

Skilled and defensive, providing exciting competition.

Capable of overtaking the player and passing other AI opponents without veering off track.

Able to better limit collisions and off-track behaviors, including awkward mergers when they attempt to return to the ideal racing line.

The updated Drivatar AI in Forza Motorsport is coming with the anniversary update later this month. It will also include the fan-favorite Fujimi Kaido track, new cards, and more.