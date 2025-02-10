Forza Motorsport Update 17 is all about cars that are fun, powerful, and affordable

Turn 10 Studios announced the next Forza Motorsport content update, which is now available for free on PC and Xbox Series X|S. While its sibling, Forza Horizon 5, is getting ready to jump ship to the PlayStation 5, Forza Motorsport remains a Microsoft-exclusive title. Here is what you are getting with Update 17, which is all about fun, compact, and affordable daily performance cars.

Sports cars demonstrate their versatility through performance, speed and agility. These daily racers are varied in nature, from small and agile hot hatches to roaring V8 sedans, to the new generation of electric cars. Experience the world of Daily Racers in Forza Motorsport Update 17.

Update 17 introduces four new-to-Forza cars: the 2023 Toyota Camry TRD, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N, the 2022 Toyota GR86, and the 2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR.

However, you can get five more fresh cars by completing additional events. Completing Challenge Hub events will get you the 2021 Toyota Yaris GR and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, while each series in the Daily Racer Tour offers three new Spotlight cars: the 2020 Hyundai i30 N, 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing, 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF, and 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.

The update also includes the following fixes and improvements:

An improved Rival select system changes how friends and random players are prioritized as your Next Rival when there are no more friends to beat on the event’s leaderboard or when your next friend's best lap time is exceedingly faster than yours, while ensuring each new Rival presents a decent challenge.

Updated car audio for the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ and 2020 Toyota GR Supra.

Fixed bugs in the updated 2019 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 exhaust sound and 2021 Porsche GT3 cockpit audio.

Fixed a bug where opponent cars were not being attenuated correctly in cockpit view.

Fixed an issue where the game could restart when using the Quick Resume suspend feature on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Rivals events can now be switched quickly without causing game instability.

Forza Motorsport Update 18, the next content update for the game, will bring new cars to the game, focusing on high-speed vehicles, cornering performance, cutting-edge technologies, and big horsepower. Expect full details about Update 18 somewhere in March.

You can find more information about Forza Motorsport Update 17 in the official blog.