Free Minecraft movie DLC brings iconic scenes and three arcade games

If you didn’t know, there is a Minecraft movie heading to cinemas on April 4, and to celebrate this fact, Minecraft players can now head to the Marketplace and download the free A MINECRAFT MOVIE DLC (links below). Included in this expansion pack are high-speed races, stealth missions, and lots of hostile mobs.

Microsoft says that the DLC is inspired by iconic scenes from the movie, so be sure to look out for them if you decide to go and see the film. If you’ve not seen anything of the movie yet, have a look at our previous coverage and check out a recent trailer below:

The DLC will give you access to an arcade where you can play three games with the characters from the movie: Steve, Dawn, Henry, and Natalie. You can also play against your friends. The idea is to top the leaderboards across the three games: Elytra Race, First Night Survival, and Mansion Stealth.

Here’s what each of the games is about:

Elytra race



In this game, you get to slap on a pair of elytra wings and enter a high-speed race against characters from the movie or your friends. Dodge obstacles to keep up the pace and collect power-ups to get ahead of the competition. Can you beat Garrett’s world record? You won't know until you try! First night survival



Finding yourself in the Overworld for the first time is always a thrill, especially when night falls and waves of hostile mobs start coming at you. Wait a second... that’s a LOT of mobs! This isn’t your average first night in the Overworld... Can you survive the onslaught and beat the high score? Those zombies will try to stop you, but you’ve got this! Mansion stealth How fast can you collect the Earth crystals from the woodland mansion? Evokers, vindicators, and Endermen are on the prowl, and they’ll stop at nothing to keep you from reaching your goal. Put your speed and stealth to the test to traverse the corridors leading to the Earth Crystal chest. With enough practice, you might sneak all the way to the top of the leaderboard…

Head to Minecraft Marketplace and adventure into A MINECRAFT MOVIE DLC today. The film will hit cinema screens on April 4.