Free Play Days: Cricket 22, For the King, and Saints Row on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft has announced the three games that are available to play this weekend on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of the Free Play Days event that’s open to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The titles include Cricket 22, For the King, and Saints Row, they are available from now until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday.

This is the first Free Play Days in a number of weeks due to the Christmas holidays and in its first week back, Free Play Days’ deals are a bit light. This week, only For the King is discounted, but the discount is a significant 75% off, you can find links below:

Cricket 22 Standard Edition ($59.99) (Free Play Days)

For the King Standard Edition ( $24.99 SRP ) at 75% off: $6.24 (Free Play Days)

Saints Row Standard Edition ($59.99) (Free Play Days)



To begin playing the games for free, you’ll need to go on your Xbox and head to the Xbox Store. From there, go to the Subscriptions tab and enter the Gold member area. You should see the Free Play Days collection, just hit download on any of the games you feel like playing.

If you want to play for free this weekend, any of your earned achievements or increments in Gamerscore will be retained on your account. Even if you don’t take advantage of the discounts this weekend, you won’t have to re-earn your achievements if you decide to buy the games some time in the future.