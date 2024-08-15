Free-to-play mobile game The Elder Scrolls: Castles gets release date

Today, Bethesda Softworks published a new developer video for The Elder Scrolls: Castles, its new free-to-play mobile game. Through the video, it talked about pre-registration and the launch timeline. Slated to launch globally on September 10, The Elder Scrolls: Castles tasks players—acting in the role of an advisor to a monarch—with building and managing their kingdom.

As in Bethesda's last mobile hit, Fallout Shelter, Castles will see players in control of their castle's daily activities in real time. People will be born, lead their lives, and then die off as the player makes serious decisions to further their dynasty along. Food, lumber, oil, and other resources must be produced while expanding the castle with new workshops and buildings.

Finally, outside the castle walls, at a player's behest, adventurers can be sent out into the world in search of valuable gear and items to further progress. Conflicts between citizens will arise and need resolving; so, too, other governance problems revolving around rationing and stability.

Here are some features listed on the game's iOS and Android pages:

BUILD YOUR DYNASTY Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination? MANAGE YOUR CASTLE Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!

Bethesda is offering special in-game bonuses for Castles on iOS and Android, calling for fans to pre-register at certain thresholds. More than 500,000 signups yield gems and buffs, while 1 million register the reward of premium packs and decorations. Hitting 2 million pre-registers will reward players with the legendary hero Ulfric Stormcloak to help their upstart kingdom.

Pre-registrations are open on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.