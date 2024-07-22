Free Windows 11/10 app claims to optimize system / CPU performance when overheating

Overheating can be an issue on any Windows PC, be it Windows 10 or Windows 11. And if you have a system that sports a newish Intel chip, it can be especially hard to tame unless you have a case with excellent airflow or an outstanding cooler that can move the heat really fast. For example, they can be a bit hard to cool down in an SFF situation like in an NR200P Max.

When a CPU overheats, typically, thermal throttling sets in which works to lower the temperature back to safe levels. However, the temperature at which a chip starts to throttle is generally pretty high, 90+ Celsius, and not everyone may be as comfortable with such high temperatures.

Third-party utilities like Alcpu's Core Temp allow setting lower overheating protection temperature that warns the user of an overheating processor when that threshold is reached.

There is a new third-party utility called Camomile Optimizer that is of a similar nature and aims to lower the temperature and help in cooling down a CPU. The app developer has made some pretty huge claims regarding the software's performance.

There is an article titled "How to Optimize Your CPU to Lower PC Power Usage by 34% and Minimize Carbon Footprint" essentially implying that users can lower the power consumption of their system by more than a third.

The features of the app are described as follows:

Lower PC Temperature Camomile cools down a PC, ensuring optimal temperature even under heavy workloads, such as gaming or other processes with increased CPU usage. Reduce Fan Noise Powered by its effective optimizations, Camomile significantly reduces the load on cooling fans, making them work much quieter. Also, less fan activity means less dust buildup, which could help you keep a PC cleaner. Extend Battery Life Reducing the load on your operating system with Camomile can help extend laptop’s battery life, allowing you to use a laptop longer without constantly needing a power outlet.

Temperature with Camomile disabled Temperature with Camomile enabled

The app maker has provided examples of how it works using a Ryzen 5 5500 for demonstration wherein it shows that the temperature of the chip was reduced from 83C down to 67C, though the clock speed of the chip went down quite heavily.The developer does caution about this stating "this may slow down some processor-intensive applications".

The app is available for download on its official website though we are not sure if you should try it and whether it will provide any tangible benefit. Perhaps you may be better off using Windows' built-in power-saving options or something like Core Temp linked above.

Spotted by BetaNews