Fresh CAD renders reveal the sleek design of the Sony Xperia 1 VII

Gone are the days when Xperia phones used to be one of the top flagships in the smartphone market. While that is no longer the case, Sony continues to cater to its fans with Xperia phones. Sony's Xperia 1 series phones are known to offer impressive multimedia and some great camera capabilities—not to forget the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Now, fresh CAD renders, courtesy of reliable leaker OnLeaks and Xpert Pick, have popped up online, giving us a look at the design of the alleged Sony Xperia 1 VII. The images show a lot of similarities with the Xperia 1 VI.

The device is shown to feature a triple-camera bump on the rear, similar to its predecessor. It is expected to feature a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto periscope lens. On the front, thick bezels continue to surround the 6.5-inch display, which is especially noticeable on the top and bottom.

Taking a closer look at the images reveals a textured frame, which is again similar to older Xperia phones. On the right side of the frame rests the power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Volume rockers and the camera key sit below the power button on the right side, leaving the left side of the frame empty.

Images show that Sony will continue to offer a 3.5mm jack positioned at the top, allowing you to use your wired earphones, headphones, or accessories. Tool-less SIM tray is also there, which pops open simply with the fingernail. The report adds that the phone supports microSD cards.

The Xperia 1 VII is said to measure 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5mm, which is the same as last year's phone. It is also rumored that the Xperia 1 VII will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM options.

Under the hood, the phone will be juiced by a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Sony could launch the Xperia 1 VII in May with a starting price of $1,399.