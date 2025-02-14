FromSoftware apologizes as Elden Ring Nightreign's first test suffers major server issues

The next adventure in FromSoftware's Elden Ring universe is only a few months away from launch, but fans have the opportunity to jump into Elden Ring Nightreign this weekend thanks to some network tests that are running. The first test just came to an end, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like many managed to even get past the login screen.

Players across Xbox and PlayStation quickly began reporting that the test was inaccessible from the start, something that I can confirm as well, as I was unable to connect to servers on my Xbox Series X. The test does not have offline functionality, which is understandable as it's supposed to stress the company's servers for this cooperative multiplayer-focused experience.

FromSoftware acknowledged the ongoing server issues on social media soon after, saying servers are too stressed for players to find matches. It advised fans to keep trying. Later, the company said that PlayStation servers have been taken offline for maintenance, blocking those players from entering the test entirely.

Following the first test's conclusion, FromSoftware apologized for the less than ideal launch of the first stress test. However, there may be some good news coming in for fans, as the studio said it's considering adding another test phase to make up for the broken first experience.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the game server issues," the company said on another social media post. "Work is currently ongoing to improve the stability of the Network Test. An additional Network Test session is being considered."

Here are the currently confirmed session times for all of the upcoming tests that will be open for invited Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players:

February 14: 7pm-10pm PT | 10pm-1am ET

February 15: 11am-2pm PT | 2pm-5pm ET

February 16: 3am-6am PT | 6am-9am ET

February 16: 7pm-10pm PT | 10pm-1am ET

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming out on May 30, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.