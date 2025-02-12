FromSoftware's co-op venture Elden Ring Nightreign will launch on May 30

FromSoftware announced a new Elden Ring adventure during The Game Awards ceremony last year, and fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the cooperative-focused experience. Today, the company attached a release date to Elden Ring Nightreign: May 30.

The game is a standalone spin-off adventure from the main Elden Ring experience, so you won't need the original game to jump into this version of the harsh open world. Pre-orders have now kicked off across PC and consoles, too, with the standard edition coming in at $39.99. Check out the new trailer above.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the project, Nightreign offers dynamic three-player cooperative runs with PvE action where players take control of specific heroes with unique skills. Set in a land named Limveld, the map steadily shrinks as time goes on, making players travel toward the center of the action where tougher bosses and enemies roam. It's important to upgrade the heroes in between fights to make sure they are prepared for future clashes, too.

Players will be running as fast as Torrent across the land, reviving each other when they are down, sharing loot, and beating procedurally generated dungeons as they wait for the final boss at the end of every session. There may be some very familiar bosses for players to tackle, as the studio seems to be dipping into lore from its other games this time.

If waiting for May is too difficult, FromSoftware is also holding a slew of beta sessions this weekend, but only for console players. While registrations are now over, the studio may open the upcoming tests for more players as it progresses through February 16.

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming out on May 30, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.