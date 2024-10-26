Future OnePlus phones to have Gemini as the default assistant instead of Google Assistant

The latest news from OnePlus confirms that the company's future flagship series phones will come preinstalled with Gemini as the default assistant app, replacing Google Assistant. It is expected that this isn't a mistake, since, back in April, OnePlus did mistakenly confirmed that "Gemini 1.0 Ultra" would arrive on its devices later this year.

If things are on the right track, OnePlus won't be the first brand to ditch Google Assistant for Gemini AI as the default assistant. Motorola and even Google itself have moved away from Google Assistant. Google announced that with Pixel 9 or later phones, Gemini AI will be the default assistant. Moreover, Pixel phones having 2GB RAM or more will support downloading the separate Gemini app from the Play Store.

Notably, Google Assistant will still be available on OnePlus phones, but they won't be the default option. To use Google Assistant in place of Gemini, users would need to open the Gemini app and manually switch back to the Assistant. For already available OnePlus phones in the market that will soon upgrade to OxygenOS 15, Assistant will still be available on the device unless users choose to install Gemini.

According to BusinessToday, "OnePlus upcoming flagship series phones will have Google Gemini preinstalled as the default assistant. Users of other OnePlus smartphones can download the standalone Google Gemini app, however, Google Assistant will operate as the default assistant."

OnePlus already has a device that will give you the taste of Gemini Assistant by default. Apparently, the OnePlus 13 will be the first smartphone from the brand to ditch Google Assistant for Gemini, as the phone has already announced an October 31 launch event in China, and a global release is anticipated in the coming months. We recently saw an unboxing video of the OnePlus 13 and dived into the specs and software as well.