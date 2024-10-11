Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera ring design tipped to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 series in around three months. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has been the talk of the town for the past few months, and several aspects of the device have already emerged on the internet.

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to receive the highest-level display and camera upgrades, there was a bit of confusion about how the cameras would look. According to IceUniverse on social media platform X, the camera rings on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could look similar to the ones found on the Galaxy Z Fold6, but they won't be the same.

The final answer of S25 Ultra camera: It is similar to the camera ring design of Fold6, but not exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/WFYZZUGfj3 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 11, 2024

This means that the rings around the camera lenses will be black and have concentric circles. As far as the layout is concerned, Samsung is expected to continue with its traditional design, and the camera layout on the Galaxy S25 Ultra will resemble that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Earlier leaks have suggested that Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera with OIS (the new ISOCELL HP2 sensor), a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x (new 1/3" ISOCELL sensor) optical zoom and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, the company is rumored to be sticking with a 12MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be thinner and lighter than initially expected. The phone is purported to come with 16GB of RAM, and if true, it would be the first time since the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra an S-series phone will feature that much RAM. Samsung is also expected to finally introduce satellite connectivity with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which could be powered with a Snapdragon processor.