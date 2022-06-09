Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 may launch in August with a new multitasking feature

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are two upcoming foldable phones from Samsung. And now that we’ve come close to its official unveiling, all sorts of rumors have started swirling. The latest leaks are coming from two of the most well-known name in the rumor mill, Ice universe and Jon Prosser.

In one of their recent tweets, Ice universe claims Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 will come with what they described as a “swipe for split screen”. Although nothing has been revealed beyond that, the new swipe gesture may be aimed at making multitasking easier for users. That said, we’re still in the dark about how the new swipe gesture will work. Hopefully, we’ll get to know in another leak.

Meanwhile, controversial leaker Jon Prosser has revealed the purported launch and pre-order dates of the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. According to the leaker, Samsung will hold an event on August 10 to announce its next-generation foldable devices. The company will reportedly start taking pre-orders on the same day, with the official launch happening on August 26.

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2)



S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26



Fold 4

Phantom Black, Green, Beige

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26



Flip 4

Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

There could be a new variant of the Galaxy S22 on August 26. As per Prosser, Samsung will launch S22 in Lavender on that day.

Debuting alongside Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 will reportedly be Galaxy Watch 5 series. Prosser’s tweets have no mention of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 because Samsung is unlikely to announce them on August 10. However, leaker @chunvn8888 has learned from sources that the Buds Pro 2 will see daylight this year, possibly around the same time as the August event.

Are you excited about any of the aforementioned devices? Let us know in the comments.