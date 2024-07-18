Gboard may soon let you switch to a different keyboard font

Gboard is arguably one of the most popular keyboard apps for Android. Google has added multiple customization features to Gboard since its debut, and now it seems like Google is working on a new feature that would enhance the user experience.

According to a new APK Teardown post by Android Authority, Google is working on a new customization feature for its Gboard app. This feature would allow users to switch to a different font. Notably, Gboard users will be able to switch from Google's default font to the system font.

The new customization feature was spotted in the latest Gboard beta app for Android version 14.4.06.646482735. The beta includes some evidence that shows a new Font setting in the keyboard Preferences menu.

As per the shared screenshots, the new Font settings let you switch from Google's default font for Gboard to the system's default font. This means that you can also load a third-party font as your system font and switch over to it in Gboard. Notably, this would make the UI look more consistent.

Gallery: Gboard font switcher

Interestingly, the Gboard font setting doesn't let you switch to a different custom font directly from the settings. You need to first make that custom font your device's default font in order to switch over to it within the Gboard app.

Since only a few OEMs, such as Samsung and OnePlus, offer the ability to change the default system font in their Android skins, the feature won't be of much use on other brand devices that don't support font switching.

The Gboard font-switching feature is currently under development and hasn't been rolled out to beta users as of yet. Moreover, any feature found in the APK Teardown post doesn't necessarily mean that it will see the light of day. Google may or may not roll out the feature in a future update for Gboard.