Gears of War: Reloaded announced for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with full crossplay

Microsoft today surprise announced the return of the original Gears of War with a fresh coat of paint. The latest remaster is being called the Reloaded edition, and it has both the campaign and multiplayer portions for players to jump back into, and this time, even PlayStation is invited.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of Gears of War in 2026, we’re reflecting on what this franchise means," said The Coalition. "It’s about the stories we’ve told, the friendships we’ve built, and the unforgettable moments we’ve shared together. With Gears of War: Reloaded, we’re opening that door to more players than ever."

With Gears of War: Reloaded, the original 2006 experience has been updated to run on modern hardware, bringing 4K resolution support, up to 120 FPS, enhanced textures and effects, and it even touts zero loading screens in the campaign.

All content from the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition is included in this new version, bringing the full campaign, post-launch DLC content, all multiplayer maps, and all its characters and cosmetic options.

Here's a rundown of the features from this new version, per the developer:

4K resolution

60 FPS in Campaign

120 FPS in Multiplayer

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos

7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

4K assets and remastered textures

Enhanced post-processing visual effects

Improved shadows and reflections

Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing

Zero loading screens during Campaign

"Gears of War: Reloaded is built for shared play — whether you’re teaming up in split-screen or jumping online," added the studio about the Reloaded edition's multiplayer capabilities. "The Campaign supports two-player co-op, and Versus Multiplayer allows up to 8 players. With cross-play across all platforms, you and your friends can squad up no matter where you play — no Microsoft account required."

While unspecified, additional platform-specific features are being teased by Microsoft too, which are probably regarding PlayStation Pro and DualSense support that will be included.

Gears of War: Reloaded lands across PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on August 26, 2025. It will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions for no extra cost. Moreover, Gears of War: Reloaded will be a free upgrade to all Gears of War: Ultimate Edition owners as well. It needs to have been purchased prior to May 5, 2025 though.