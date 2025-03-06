GeForce NOW gains Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction, FragPunk, and more games

Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is back with another weekly update about what new games it's added to its ever-expanding supported list. The first titles of March have some major names, including the latest releases from Capcom and EA.

Those who've been wanting to jump into Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds via the cloud and join the millions who are playing the action-adventure game can now do so via GeForce NOW. The Steam version is now supported by the Nvidia service.

Meanwhile, EA and Hazelight Studios released Split Fiction recently, offering yet another two-player split-screen co-op experience for players. This science fiction and fantasy mashup can now be played via the cloud servers, with support coming in for Steam and EA App. Both the base game and the free Friends Pass are playable here.

Here are all the games announced as hitting the GeForce NOW supported list this week:

Dragonkin: The Banished (New release on Steam, March 6)

(New release on Steam, March 6) Split Fiction (New release on EA App and Steam, March 6)

(New release on EA App and Steam, March 6) Split Fiction: Friend’s Pass (New release on EA App and Steam, March 6)

(New release on EA App and Steam, March 6) FragPunk (New release on Steam, March 6)

(New release on Steam, March 6) Ghostrunner 2 (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Monster Hunter Wilds (Steam)

(Steam) Prey (Epic Games Store, Steam, and Xbox available on PC Game Pass)

Nvidia also announced some of the other games it's planning to add to GeForce NOW in March; find them here.

Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. Expect the next GeForce NOW supported games list expansion announcement next Thursday, March 13.