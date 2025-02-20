GeForce NOW gets support for Avowed, Lost Records, Warhammer: Rogue Trader, more

Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service has updated again this week, and the company is touting a host of new titles that have been added to the supported list of games. The latest titles include Avowed, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Lost Records, HUMANITY, and more.
Microsoft's latest first-party title launched to Standard Edition owners and Game Pass subscribers this week, finally letting everyone enter the world of Eora for a new adventure. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the Pillars of Eternity universe-set title touts first- and third-person view gameplay, questlines where decisions have deep impacts, and varied combat options that range from spears and wands to firearms.
Meanwhile, Don't Nod's latest narrative adventure experience, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, is a part of the additions, too. The title is made by the minds behind the Life is Strange series, and this time, it follows the supernatural adventures of a group of high schoolers and their adult selves 27 years later.
For even more RPG action, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader support offers the isometric view experience via the new PC Game Pass addition. The title involves controlling a six-character party through turn-based combat encounters and social encounters; all seeped into the popular futuristic fantasy universe.
Here are all the games getting support in Nvidia GeForce NOW this week:
- Avowed (New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 18)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 20)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (New release on Steam, Feb. 18)
- Abiotic Factor (Steam)
- HUMANITY (Steam)
- Songs of Silence (Steam)
Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. Expect the next GeForce NOW supported games list expansion announcement next Thursday, February 27.
0 Comments - Add comment