GeForce NOW gets support for Avowed, Lost Records, Warhammer: Rogue Trader, more

Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service has updated again this week, and the company is touting a host of new titles that have been added to the supported list of games. The latest titles include Avowed, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Lost Records, HUMANITY, and more.

Microsoft's latest first-party title launched to Standard Edition owners and Game Pass subscribers this week, finally letting everyone enter the world of Eora for a new adventure. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the Pillars of Eternity universe-set title touts first- and third-person view gameplay, questlines where decisions have deep impacts, and varied combat options that range from spears and wands to firearms.

Meanwhile, Don't Nod's latest narrative adventure experience, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, is a part of the additions, too. The title is made by the minds behind the Life is Strange series, and this time, it follows the supernatural adventures of a group of high schoolers and their adult selves 27 years later.

For even more RPG action, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader support offers the isometric view experience via the new PC Game Pass addition. The title involves controlling a six-character party through turn-based combat encounters and social encounters; all seeped into the popular futuristic fantasy universe.

Here are all the games getting support in Nvidia GeForce NOW this week:

Avowed (New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 18)

(New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 18) Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 20)

(New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 20) Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (New release on Steam, Feb. 18)

(New release on Steam, Feb. 18) Abiotic Factor (Steam)

(Steam) HUMANITY (Steam)

(Steam) Songs of Silence (Steam)

Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. Expect the next GeForce NOW supported games list expansion announcement next Thursday, February 27.