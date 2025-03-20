GeForce NOW supported games now include Assassin's Creed Shadows, Wreckfest 2, and more

Nvidia's latest additions to its GeForce NOW supported list of games were announced today, revealing brand-new blockbusters, classic hits, and more. The cloud gaming service now touts support for those owning new titles such as Assassin's Creed Shadows from Ubisoft, the demolition derby-style racing game Wreckfest 2, the indie action title with unique power systems Eternal Strands, and more.

The company's partnership with Microsoft also continues. The newly supported games revealed today include Fable Anniversary Edition, letting players jump into the classic RPG from Lionhead Studios via the cloud. Just last week, Nvidia added a whole bunch of Blizzard classics to its service as a part of this partnership as well.

Both Assassin's Creed Shadows and Wreckfest 2 are releasing today, March 20. This means anyone with a PC copy of either game and a GeForce NOW subscription will be able to jump in via the cloud on almost any device immediately.

Here are the latest games that are supported by GeForce NOW:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (New release on Steam and Ubisoft Connect, March 20)

(New release on Steam and Ubisoft Connect, March 20) Wreckfest 2 (New release on Steam, March 20)

(New release on Steam, March 20) Aliens: Dark Descent (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Crime Boss: Rockay City (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Eternal Strands (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Fable Anniversary (Steam)

(Steam) Motor Town: Behind the Wheel (Steam)

(Steam) Nine Sols (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Quake Live (Steam)

(Steam) Skydrift Infinity (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) To the Rescue! (Epic Games Store)

Next week, Nvidia plans to add support for Killing Floor 3, Atomfall, The First Berzerker: Khazan, and more titles.

As always, keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. Expect the next GeForce NOW supported games list expansion announcement next Thursday, March 27.