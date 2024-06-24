Gemini side panel is now rolling out to Google Docs, Drive, Slides and other apps

Google is adding Gemini AI to a few more places across its products and services. The company announced that the Gemini AI side panel for its Workspace apps, such as Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail, is now generally available.

The generative AI chatbot named after a NASA space program can help you summarize, analyze, and generate content. Depending on the app, it can pull insights by analyzing your emails, documents, and more. In other words, you don't need to switch tabs in the browser, jumping between your document and the Gemini website.

For instance, Gemini in Google Docs can summarize long documents to get to the main points quickly, help you brainstorm, and create content based on other files. The AI can generate new slides in Google Slides, summarize presentations, and create custom images.

Similarly, the Gemini side panel in Google Drive can summarize one or more documents and look up facts about a project. It can draft emails, suggest responses, and summarize email threads in Gmail.

"The side panel will use Google’s most capable models including the Gemini 1.5 Pro model with a longer context window and more advanced reasoning, allowing you to harness the power of Gemini directly from your most used Google Workspace apps," Google said in a blog post.

You can use Gemini in these apps by clicking on the "Ask Gemini" spark button in the top-right corner, which opens in a vertical panel. It shows a bunch of suggestions to begin with, or you can type your prompt in the text box. When generating a response, the AI also suggests follow-up questions you can ask.

You can use the thumb icons to give feedback about its responses and click on the 'eye' button to preview the chatbot's responses in your document. Here, the company also warns that you shouldn't completely rely on the responses given by the chatbot, which is important considering Google-made AI sometimes gets in the news for unexpected reasons.

Gemini will also be available to students in over 100 countries as part of Google's massive AI push, it said in a separate announcement. Recently, Gemini AI chatbot added support for YouTube Music playback, and its app for Android was launched in the UK and Europe.