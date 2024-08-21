Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 experience by using two regular smartphones

If you are bored with your regular slab phone and want to explore the world of foldable smartphones, then Samsung has a solution for you to experience its Galaxy Z Fold6, even before you buy it or try it in the official store.

Back in March, Samsung updated the Try Galaxy app for all Android smartphones. This app allowed users to explore the latest features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 on any Android smartphone.

Now, Samsung has released a new update to the Try Galaxy app, which lets you experience the features of Galaxy Z Fold6 by using two regular phones. Yes, you heard it right! If you have two smartphones, you can use the Try Galaxy app and simulate the Galaxy Z Fold6.

To try the Galaxy Z Fold6 experience, you need to visit the official website of the Try Galaxy app. Then, scan the QR code displayed on the website and install the Try Galaxy app on both Android phones.

Open the Try Galaxy app on both Android phones and choose the "Fold Experience" option, which is available on the second home screen. Now, select which smartphone you would like to use on the left (as the left-side display of Galaxy Z Fold6) and the one that you wish to use on the right. Connect both phones using the random code generated by the app.

Once the phones are connected, you will see your Galaxy Z Fold6-like display extended on both phones. Whatever you see on the phone on the left will extend to the screen on the right. There are limited features that you can try, such as Circle to Search, running multiple apps at the same time (multitasking), and viewing videos extended over both displays.

Besides the Galaxy Z Fold6, you can try out other Galaxy products such as the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or the Galaxy S24 series on any smartphone with the same Try Galaxy app.

Source and images: SamMobile