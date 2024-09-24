Ghost of Yōtei is revealed; the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is due out in 2025

In 2020, developer Sucker Punch launched Ghost of Tsushima for Sony's PS4 console. It was an open world game set in feudal Japan with lots of highly-praised melee combat. The game was later released in a remastered version for the PC earlier this year.

Today, as part of Sony PlayStation's latest State of Play streaming event, it was announced that a new game in this series, Ghost of Yōtei, is coming from Sucker Punch.

In a post on the official PlayStation blog, Sucker Punch stated that the team wanted to keep the basic gameplay from Ghost of Tsushima for the new Ghost of Yōtei game. Both the original and the game feature a warrior going through historical Japan. However, the new game has a female protagonist, Atsu.

The blog post also reveals some of the story elements of the new game which takes place 300 years after the events of the original title:

Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.

The blog post also notes that this will be the first game Sucker Punch has developed based on the PS5 console. That means much better graphics. It states:

We have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation, and more improvements we’ll share in the future.

The game is due for release in 2025 but Sony did not offer a more specific date.