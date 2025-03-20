Gmail's search is getting an AI upgrade to bring you "the most relevant results, faster"

Google has announced in a new blog post that it is rolling out a new feature that it claims will 'show you the most relevant results, faster.' Search in Gmail has historically been viewed as bad by many users over the years, which is ironic given that Google is a search giant providing more traffic to websites than any other online source.

Over the years, Google has made several changes to Gmail to improve the search experience, like back in 2021 when the company started displaying email aliases in search results, and in 2023 when it added a "top results" feature that made searching your email feel more like you were searching the web.

According to Google, this new Gmail search update, powered by AI, works by factoring in elements like recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts instead of just showing emails in chronological order based on keywords.

With this update, the emails you’re looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results — saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily.

Google says this new feature will roll out globally for personal Google accounts on the web, Android, and iOS, with plans to expand to business users later, though the company has not provided a timeline.

"Most relevant" search results are one of many AI-powered features Google added to Gmail this year. Less than two weeks ago, the company further deepened its integration of Gemini into Gmail with a new feature that detects calendar-related content in your email and adds an event to your calendar when you hit the "Add to Calendar" button.