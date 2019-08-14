Google adds Lexend font to its productivity suite to improve ease of reading

In a bid to improve the ease of reading on its productivity suite, Google has added the Lexend font family to its G Suite today. The font, developed by Thomas Jockin and Bonnie Shaver-Troup, is aimed at improving reading proficiency by adjusting things like size, hyper spacing and the stretching of characters.

The font is also backed by studies in clinical and school settings, which show it as improving the reading proficiency of students compared to Times New Roman. It does so by providing a wide template of configurations for the aforementioned variables, thus enabling a user to choose a personalised font that is best suited to optimising their reading performance.

You can add the eight Lexend font types available in G Suite by going to the Font menu, selecting "More fonts" and then searching for Lexend. You can then add the Lexend typefaces you prefer and add them to your fonts. The fonts are available already and can be accessed regardless of the type of G Suite subscription you are on.